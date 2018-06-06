Data Sharing Among Lancaster County Police Departments

LANCASTER – Over half of Lancaster County’s police departments can now view each other’s information databases thanks to a system allowing department-to-department information sharing of valuable data. Fifteen police departments and the District Attorney’s County Detective Division are now using the CODY COBRA.net bridge system which allows those departments to view each other’s Records Management Systems. CODY is the name of the Pottstown-based company; COBRA.net is the name of their bridge-system product. Lancaster County is the 12th PA county to join the data sharing system, and will soon become part of the growing PA SuperCOBRA network. Ideally, all police departments would be able to view one another’s systems for information on an individual, their prior police contacts, information about their vehicle, and address. That has not been the case prior to the advent of the system. One area police officer called it the “Facebook of suspects.”

Related