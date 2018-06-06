Keeping Nicotine From The Teen

HARRISBURG – A bill banning nicotine-based products and electronic cigarettes in Pennsylvania schools was voted out of the House Judiciary Committee. Under House Bill 2268, e-cigarettes, cigars, snuff, chewing tobacco, and other nicotine products would be banned from schools. Cigarette smoking is already prohibited on school grounds. The legislation was prompted after multiple discussions with school resource officers and teachers concerned with the rapidly growing population of young students using e-cigarettes and JUULs. The use of nicotine-based products, such as e-cigarettes, has increased such that today nearly three in five high school students use e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Under the bill, violations would be punishable as a summary offense with a fine not to exceed $50. The bill now goes before the full House for consideration.

