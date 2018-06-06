PA Eyes Statewide School Threats Reporting System

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Senate is advancing legislation to set up a state-administered program to take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools. Senators approved the bill unanimously today, as lawmakers explore improvements to school safety spurred by February’s Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. Pennsylvania’s efforts could include more state aid. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says he wants to add $50 million to the state’s safe schools grant program, up from $8.5 million in the current fiscal year. The Senate bill now goes to the House.

Related