PA House OKs Bill To Relax Rules For Shallow Gas/Oil Drilling

HARRISBURG (AP) – A bill to relax regulations on the shallow oil and gas drilling that has gone on in Pennsylvania for over a century is moving ahead in the state Legislature despite opposition from Gov. Tom Wolf. The House approved a proposal that covers permits, rules for wells, spills, and enforcement for drilling that does not include the much deeper wells tapping into the Marcellus Shale formation. Backers of House Bill 1254 say it is needed because conventional well operators can’t afford to meet tougher standards designed for Marcellus Shale production. The Wolf Administration is strongly opposed, warning it would harm the environment and lessen landowner protections.

