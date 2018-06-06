Terroristic Threats Made In Lancaster County

MANHEIM – Police in Lancaster County responded to information received that a 12-year-old boy created a video which included threatening statements directed towards another juvenile and the Manheim Central Middle School. This video was posted on You Tube and the mother of the juvenile being targeted in the video received a copy of the video where specific threats were made towards her son and the school. Both juveniles attend the middle school are acquainted with each other. The middle school immediately took proactive measures regarding the incident and the juvenile offender will be charged with two counts of terroristic threats. Information has been forwarded to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation for further judicial review.

