A PA Promise Of Free & Affordable College

HARRISBURG – A new bill that advocates for free and affordable college education to qualifying Pennsylvania students has been proposed by Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia. Senate Bill 1111, known as the Pennsylvania Promise, would cover students attending community colleges, state owned, and state related institutions. Hughes said many students who want an education are struggling. Pennsylvania Promise would be available to recent high school graduates as a well as adults seeking in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials, as well as college credit. It would cover up to four years of tuition, room and board, and fees. Persons would have to meet certain income guidelines. A version of the proposal in the state House is House Bill 2444. Click on the banner below to find out more about the proposal.

