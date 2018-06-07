Bill Ensuring EMS Reimbursements For Service

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill requiring insurance companies and Medicaid to reimburse emergency medical services agencies for services provided when transport to a hospital does not take place, but care is rendered. Senate Bill 1003 ensures that EMS agencies are properly reimbursed for their services. Currently, insurance companies and Medicaid are only required to reimburse EMS agencies for services when they include transport to a hospital. There are cases where EMS respond to a scene to provide care and treatment, but transportation is unnecessary or refused. As a result, these responders can be denied payment by insurance companies and by Medicaid.

