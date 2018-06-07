Mandated Student Civics Knowledge Test Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation that mandates school districts to create a locally developed test of U.S. history, government, and civics. Under House Bill 564, the test would be administered to students in grades 7 through 12. Those who get a perfect score will qualify for a certificate developed by the state Education Department. Schools will have to report how many students passed the test. National studies show that only 24% of U.S. high school students are proficient in civics, and that a third of U.S. citizens cannot even name the three branches of government. Gov. Tom Wolf says he plans to sign the bill into law.

Related