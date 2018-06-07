PA Senate Approves Creation Of School Threat Reporting System

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a new school threat reporting system has passed the PA Senate. The Safe2Say Program would allow any individual to anonymously report threats regarding unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, one of the bill’s prime sponsors, said the measure will get help to where it’s needed. Under Senate Bill 1142, the state Attorney General would administer the system and ensure the information is sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency and school officials for further investigation. The program will cover emergency and non-emergency reports. Tips on bullying, suicide, drug use, cutting, and depression could also be reported through the system, as well as school threats.



