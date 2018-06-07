Pennsylvania To Require Gas Drillers To Reduce Air Pollution

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration will begin enforcing tougher air pollution standards on the state‘s natural gas industry in August. It will begin requiring the Marcellus Shale exploration industry to use better equipment to reduce methane emissions and other pollutants from new or updated well sites and compression, processing, and transmission stations along pipelines. Preventing methane leaks has become important for regulators because methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Industry officials point to government data showing methane pollution is falling, even as production rises, and that companies have every incentive to ensure methane makes it into the pipeline, rather than the atmosphere. Pennsylvania is the nation’s second-largest natural gas producing state.

