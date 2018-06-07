Rules For The Summer Job For PA Minors

HARRISBURG – As the school year ends and students begin summer employment, PA Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak is reminding Pennsylvanians that the state’s Child Labor Law limits working hours and the types of work that may be performed by employees under age 18. If under 18, you need a work permit before starting work. If under 16, you need written permission from a parent or guardian to go to work. All minors may not work more than six consecutive days and must be allowed a 30-minute meal period on or before five consecutive work hours. Children under 14 may not be employed in any occupation, but are permitted to work on a family farm or do lawn or house chores. For more information about summer job rules, contact the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry at 1-800-932-0665 or their website at www.dli.pa.gov.

