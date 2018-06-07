Senate Approves Tougher Penalties For SNAP Fraud

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved legislation to reduce fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP and hold perpetrators accountable, according to the bill’s sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument. Senate Bill 1127 creates stronger penalties against individuals and businesses that fraudulently traffic SNAP benefits. The bill stems from a case uncovered last year by the Office of State Inspector General in which a Harrisburg restaurant traded drugs for EBT cards and bought thousands of dollars of supplies from a food wholesale club to be resold for profit. Aument’s bill would create a new penalty for the fraudulent trafficking of SNAP benefits in an amount greater than $2,500. Violators would be required to pay restitution of up to three times the amount of fraud they committed. The bill now goes to the state House.

