Wolf Takes Action On Equal Pay For Women

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf took action to address the gender pay gap by signing an executive order ending the practice of state agencies requiring a job applicant to provide their salary history during the hiring process. He also called on lawmakers to pass similar protections for all working women. Women working full time, year-round in Pennsylvania are paid just 79 cents on the dollar of what men are paid, a gap of 21%. Pennsylvania ranks 29th out of the 50 states for pay disparity. Wolf said the executive order begins to end this discriminatory practice, so that women hired by the Commonwealth are paid what they deserve, and the wage gap does not follow them to a state job. The order, which applies to management-level positions, takes effect in 90 days.

