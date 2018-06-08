Bill Protects Open Space From Eminent Domain Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to limit the use of eminent domain on land set aside to be used as green or open space. House Bill 2468 was proposed in response to school districts using eminent domain laws to take open space and use it for construction. The bill proposes to amend the Eminent Domain Code to add a new section that would require any government agency to obtain Orphans’ Court approval before using eminent domain to take permanently preserved land. The procedure is similar to that found in the Agricultural Area Security Law, which requires additional scrutiny before condemnation of agricultural lands. The Orphans’ Court is given authority in the Donated and Dedicated Property Act over certain transactions related to publicly owned lands held for public uses. Supporters say we must limit a government agency’s ability to use eminent domain.

