Letting More Sun In On PA’s Sunshine Act

HARRISBURG – A bill expanding Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, which requires state and local agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting, has passed the House State Government Committee. While agencies are required to give notice when a meeting will be held, they are not required to include the purpose of a meeting. House Bill 1531 would require all government bodies to post an agenda 24 hours before a voting meeting that includes a list of each matter of agency business which would be the subject of official action and/or deliberation. The bill would prevent an agency from acting on any matter not listed on the agenda, except for emergency situations and “de minimis” actions. The bill now awaits action by the full House.

