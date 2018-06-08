Maryland Governor Praises Soldier Killed In Flood As Hero

SEVERN, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is remembering a National Guardsman as a man who “put his life at risk for someone he didn’t even know.” Staff Sgt. Eddison Hermond was swept away May 27 in flash flooding in Ellicott City. His funeral was held Thursday in Severn. According to Hogan, Hermond’s attempt to help a woman in the flood was a “final act of heroism” that “came at the end of a life that was full of brave and selfless acts.” The governor noted that Hermond served on active duty in the Air Force and later joined the Army National Guard. Hogan praised Hermond for stepping in during the storm when he did not have to. He said Hermond “did what had become second nature to him: serving others in need without hesitation and no regard for his own safety.”

