Milestone In PA Farmland Preservation

GERMANSVILLE – Pennsylvania is a national leader in farmland preservation and state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the Commonwealth has hit a major milestone, preserving 550,000 acres of farmland over the last three decades. Since Pennsylvania’s program began in 1988, federal, state, county, and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,329 farms in 58 counties for agricultural production. Purchasing easements is a critical investment in Pennsylvania’s robust agricultural industry, an investment that protects agriculture’s $135.7 billion total economic impact and ensures future food supply production for a growing population. Funding for farmland preservation has increased over 45% or $12.5 million.

