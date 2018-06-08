Warning About Out-Of-State Addiction Treatment Scams

HARRISBURG – Some state officials and the mother of a Pennsylvania man who was recruited to an out-of-state addiction treatment facility are issuing a warning to be wary of predatory practices used by some treatment centers and sober living homes in other states. Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith and Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman were joined by Lizz DeWolfe, the mother of J.J. Baker, who died of an opioid overdose at age 23 after having sought treatment at a Florida treatment facility. While there are many reputable facilities in other states, instances of individuals being recruited to other treatment centers with offers of payment for travel or health insurance coverage can lead to insurance fraud, misleading or dangerous living conditions, and individuals with substance use disorder failing to receive the treatment they need. The opioid epidemic has made families desperate to get help for their loved ones and has unfortunately opened the door to unscrupulous people who prey on these families. Information on questions to ask if consumers are solicited for an out-of-state recovery home or addiction treatment center are at www.insurance.pa.gov, on the Health page. A list of licensed treatment facilities in Pennsylvania is also available at www.ddap.pa.gov.

