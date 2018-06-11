Delaware Taxpayers Have Paid Over $663,000 For Sexual Harassment Cases

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A newspaper investigation has found Delaware taxpayers paid $663,000 over the last decade to settle complaints of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination. The News Journal reported that public records show eight settlements between 2007 and 2017. The payouts range from $2,500 to $287,500. All but one of the victims were women. The cases include a prison inmate who was raped by a guard and a female prison guard who said she was harassed after she rejected propositions from a coworker.

