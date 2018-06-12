Down Syndrome Protection Act To Be Voted On

HARRISBURG – The State Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the Down Syndrome Protection Act (House Bill 2050) at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. If the bill passes committee, it sets up a potential vote by the full Senate as early as next week. After the Pennsylvania State House passed the Down Syndrome Protection Act, House Bill 2050, by a nearly three-fourths majority, it is now up to our State Senate to take action and to help make Pennsylvania a place where individuals with Down syndrome are protected, respected and valued. Under current Pennsylvania law, a woman can obtain an abortion up to six months in pregnancy for any reason, with only one exception – if the woman’s sole reason is to select the sex of the child. Pennsylvania’s Down Syndrome Protection Act would add protection for any unborn child from being aborted solely due to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome.

Related