PA Senator Pushes For More Funding Of PATF

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Assistive Technologies Foundation provides low-interest loans to disabled Pennsylvanians to purchase equipment that will help make them more independent and employable. Previous budgets cut the program by more than 30 percent at a time when the unemployment rate among disabled Pennsylvanians was 50 percent higher than that for other workers.

Senator Christine Tartaglione says every adult looking for work should be able to find it, and when they find it, they should have the tools and the training they need to do it. Across Pennsylvania, everyone has had to adapt in a changing economic landscape. PATF is in the business of helping people adapt.