Support For Wind and Solar Energy In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Supporters of wind and solar energy are highlighting support among candidates for state legislative seats in Maryland. Supporters say they have support from more than 250 candidates for Senate and House seats in the state for the Maryland Clean Energy Jobs Initiative. It would double the use of wind and solar and other renewables in the state by 2030. It calls for Maryland to get 50 percent of the state’s electricity from renewable sources. State Sen. Brian Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat, and Delagate Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, are scheduled to talk about the initiative today.

