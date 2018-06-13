Rep. in PA Want To Change How Appeals Judges Are Elected

HARRISBURG, (AP) – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate are seeking to use momentum behind nonpartisan redistricting to overhaul how state appeals judges are elected, drawing protests from Democrats. Republicans on Tuesday muscled provisions into a redistricting bill to elect appeals court judges by district, rather than statewide. Every Democrat voted no, joined by two Republicans in the 31-18 vote. The bill would amend the constitution and requires more House and Senate votes before going to a referendum.

Related