Senate Bill 22 Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced by Senator Lisa Boscola, a proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution to change how the Commonwealth’s redistricting process is done, passed the Senate by a vote of 35-14. Senator Mike Folmer, Chairman of the Senate State Government Committee, dedicated much time and attention on this issue the past year, and was pleased to work with citizens and advocacy groups from across the state to advance this important measure to ensure redistricting is done with meaningful citizen direction while fulfilling his oath of office “to support, obey, and defend The Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth….” Senate Bill 22 would establish an 11-member, independent commission chosen by a to-be-determined application and selection process, which would include four Democrats, four Republicans and three Independents. Commission members would be confirmed by two-third confirmations of the General Assembly, giving all parties important input and involvement. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Related