DE Democrats Aim To Push Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons

DOVER, DE(AP) – Democratic lawmakers are trying to push a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons to the Senate floor for a vote, even though the measure failed in committee. The proposed ban failed to clear a committee last week amid strident opposition from gun-rights advocates. But the Democratic Senate president said today he will put the bill first on next Tuesday’s agenda. The move comes after Democratic Gov. John Carney held a press conference Wednesday with the primary bill sponsor and gun-control advocates. Meanwhile, House lawmakers were poised Thursday to consider final approval of a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms.

