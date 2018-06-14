Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbery

HARRISBURG, (AP) – A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Rasheem Drummond was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison Wednesday after he pulled a gun and robbed someone who thought they were meeting for a date in Harrisburg. Prosecutors say Drummond threatened to shoot the victim before stealing money and a cellphone in January 2017. He was convicted in April of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license. The district attorney’s office says Drummond is facing a separate aggravated harassment charge in connection with the envelope that he gave prosecutors May 1. Drummond told prosecutors that the envelope contained information related to his case.

