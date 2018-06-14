PPL Customers To Get A Nice Kick-Back

ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities’ 1.4 million customers will see a larger-than-expected benefit from federal corporate income tax reform, due to an approval received Thursday from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). The PUC approved a request from PPL to implement a monthly refund of 7.05 percent on the base distribution portion of customers’ bills, rather than the reduction of 0.56 percent ordered by the PUC in May. This refund will take effect July 1 for all customers.

A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will now save $3.48 per month on their distribution charges.