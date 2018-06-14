Senator Asks Pennsylvanians To Advocate Clean Redistricting Legislation In The House

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – The Senate has passed and sent to the House a bill to change the way political district boundaries are drawn in the state. A surprise amendment was added to the redistricting bill (Senate Bill 22) by Senate Republicans. It would call for judges in the state’s court system to also be elected to represent districts, as opposed to the current statewide election of judges. 

Senator Judy Schwank says the original bill deals with solving the problem of districts that are drawn in favor of one political party, and has nothing to do with judges. She’s asking advocates and ordinary citizens to contact House members and insist they pass a “clean” version of the bill that concentrates on redistricting and doesn’t contain the judicial amendment.

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober