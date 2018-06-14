Sunoco Applauds PA Pipeline Ruling

HARRISBURG (AP) – Sunoco says it’s pleased with a decision by state regulators to allow it to resume use of a liquid fuels pipeline that spans Pennsylvania, but it’s criticizing a companion ruling that keeps in place a construction halt on two other related pipelines. The Public Utility Commission today overturned an administrative law judge’s decision last month that had halted the use of Mariner East 1. The commission says the judge was wrong and Mariner East 1 can be operated safely. The company says it also should be allowed to resume work building the Mariner East 2 project and a companion pipeline. Construction’s been put on hold in the Philadelphia suburbs over concerns about drilling practices and public safety. Sunoco argues a Democratic state senator who brought the matter before the commission doesn’t have the right to make such a challenge, and the entire decision should have been reversed.

