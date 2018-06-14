The Final Changes To Bill Banning Bump Stocks In Del.?

DOVER, Del. (AP) – House lawmakers in Delaware are poised to cast what could be the final vote on a bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. Today’s scheduled vote comes after the Senate amended the bill last week to lower the penalty for a first offense of possessing a bump stock from a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison to a misdemeanor carrying a maximum six-month sentence. The change marked the eighth amendment to the bill since its introduction in December.As initially written, the bill made a first offense of possessing, selling or buying a bump stock a felony. As currently written, the first-offense penalty is a misdemeanor for possession only, but a felony for buying or selling.

