Four Native American Children Who Died Over 100 Years Ago Returned Home

CARLISLE, (AP) – The remains of four Native American children who died over 100 years ago at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania are being disinterred so they can return home. The U.S. Army started the process Thursday on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks. They’re exhuming the remains of 10-year-old Little Plume, of the Northern Arapaho; George Ell, of the Blackfeet Nation; Herbert Little Hawk, of the Oglala Sioux; and Her Pipe Woman, of the Standing Rock Sioux.

