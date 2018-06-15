Hogan Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration For Maryland Floods

Posted on by GregBarton

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan is asking for presidential disaster declaration for Maryland following heavy rainfall and flooding that hit two western counties last month. Officials are continuing to assess damages from the second incident, which primarily affected the Baltimore area.

Hogan said in a news release today that the flooding in Frederick and Washington counties severely affected residents, businesses and infrastructure. He says a disaster declaration will help facilitate federal assistance for recovery and rebuilding.

