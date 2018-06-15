Senate Approves Historic Redistricting Reform Plan

HARRISBURG – The Senate approved sweeping changes this week to the process of how legislative and Congressional districts are created. The reforms included a plan Senator Ryan Aument introduced that will bring greater fairness to the process of electing state appellate court judges by ensuring every region of the state receives representation. Senate Bill 22 would create an independent commission to draw district lines instead of allowing a panel of lawmakers to create the maps. Elected officials, candidates for public office, lobbyists and legislative staff would be prohibited from serving on the commission. The maps would be required to be created without the use of partisan data, prior election results or the addresses of specific individuals to prevent any undue political influence in the process.

The legislation was amended to include Aument’s proposal that would guarantee that the diversity of Pennsylvania and the uniqueness of its various regions would be more accurately reflected in the election of appellate judges. His plan would divide the state into judicial districts to ensure every region of the state is represented on appellate courts.