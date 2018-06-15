Senate Committees Approve Agriculture Bills

HARRISBURG – In Senator Ryan Aument’s newsletter, he shared that agriculture is the backbone of our state and local economies, and it is critical to ensure we support this important part of the heritage of our state and livelihood of so many Pennsylvanians. Senate committees endorsed three bills this week that Aument introduced to promote the state’s agriculture community. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved Senate Bill 819, and the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 820. Both bills support agritourism activities such as farm tours, hay rides and corn mazes. The bills are designed to set uniform standards and clarify liability issues regarding these activities. The Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee also approved Senate Resolution 382, which Aument sponsored to urge the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent misleading labeling of non-dairy products. Many plant-based products are marketed as milk, despite the fact that they contain no dairy. This practice only compounds the financial challenges facing Pennsylvania dairy farmers.

Related