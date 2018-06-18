Community Call For Clean Slate Act To Be Passed

HARRISBURG – Leaders from Pennsylvania’s business and law enforcement communities joined forces today at the Capitol with Pennsylvania advocates for record-clearing, and with the authors of Pennsylvania’s “Clean Slate” Act to encourage the General Assembly to send House Bill 1419 to the governor’s desk. The group called on the Senate to act before the legislative session concludes at the end of the month. “Clean Slate” is a bipartisan proposal that will automatically seal records for individuals who committed low-level, non-violent misdemeanors and have gone 10 years without an arrest. The Pennsylvania House approved the legislation in April by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. The Senate unanimously approved an earlier version of the bill. In a recent poll, 81% of Pennsylvanians broadly supported the “Clean Slate” proposal to seal minor criminal records after a crime-free period.

