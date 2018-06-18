Greater Safety For PA Elevators

HARRISBURG – Elevator safety improvements in Pennsylvania are moving forward following unanimous approval of Senate Bill 934 by the state Senate. The bill expands the authority of the Elevator Advisory Board within the Department of Labor & Industry. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker said her bill addresses an elevator safety oversight deficiency. The new Elevator Safety Board will consist of professionals within the industry. They will conduct a monthly review of issues related to elevator construction, maintenance, and inspection. The body will also have regulatory authority, including the ability to grant exceptions and variances to existing codes. The measure now goes to the state House for consideration.

