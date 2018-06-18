Heat Advisory Issued For Today

STATE COLLEGE – Hot and humid weather conditions in our region have resulted in a heat advisory for today from noon until 8 p.m. The combination of temperatures in the 90’s and dewpoints as high as the lower 70’s will make it feel like it’s between 100 to 105 degrees. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure outside. Limit or reschedule any strenuous outdoor activities. Find shade and stay well hydrated. Check up on the elderly, sick, and those without air conditioning. Never leave children or pets unattended in your vehicle. Make sure you look before you lock.

