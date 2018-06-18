PA Groundwater Holding Own Against Drilling Boom

UNDATED – New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom that has turned huge swaths of countryside into a major production zone for natural gas. Two studies that looked at groundwater chemistry did not find much of an impact from horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Those techniques allow energy companies to extract huge volumes of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground. Energy companies have drilled more than 11,000 wells since arriving in 2008, making Pennsylvania the nation’s No. 2 gas-producing state. Residents who live near the gas wells, along with environmental groups and some scientists, have long worried about air and water pollution.

