York County Firefighter Dies From Crash Injuries

DOVER TOWNSHIP – A York County firefighter died after suffering injuries in a Friday night crash. York County authorities responded to Emig Mill Road and Mayfield Drive in Dover Township around 11 p.m. Police say 18-year-old Chase Hartlaub of York was a passenger in a vehicle driven by another person that failed to stop at a stop sign, impacted another vehicle, went out of control, and hit a fence. Hartlaub was taken to York Hospital where he died Saturday morning. There’s no word on the identity of the driver of the vehicle Hartlaub was in or those in the vehicle that was hit. An autopsy on Hartlaub is scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating. Hartlaub was with the Dover Township Fire Department. On the fire department’s Facebook page, they ask for prayers for Chase’s family, their fire members, and their families.

Related