A Faster Delivery Of PA Birth Certificates

HARRISBURG – Legislation to speed up the process of getting birth certificates to citizens who need them has passed the PA House. The sponsor of House Bill 84, Rep. John Lawrence of Lancaster & Chester Counties, says with the implementation of Real ID, many Pennsylvanians will be requesting a copy of their birth certificate from the PA Department of Health, Division of Vital Records. Currently, it takes as long as six months for the state to issue a birth certificate. The legislation would overhaul the process for issuing birth certificates by permitting the Division of Vital Records to coordinate with city and county officials, along with more than 150 registrars statewide, to help with the issuance of the birth certificates. The bill also mandates a top-to-bottom third-party review of the current process to issue birth certificates, with a goal of increasing efficiency and processing times. House Bill 84 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

