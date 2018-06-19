Bill Makes Sure Hotel Taxes Are Collected

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation to require online booking sites, such as Airbnb and Home Away, to register with the Department of Revenue to ensure hotel taxes are fairly collected. House Bill 1810 does not impose new taxes, but puts all businesses in the lodging industry on equal footing by ensuring online rental services pay the same taxes their traditional competitors already pay. The registration with the state Revenue Department would allow counties and state government to better collect the hotel occupancy fees from patrons. The County Commissioners Association of PA and the Restaurant and Lodging Association of Pennsylvania all support the legislation, which now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

