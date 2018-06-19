Former PA Gov. Rendell Has Parkinson’s Disease

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Former PA Gov. Ed Rendell says he was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago with Parkinson’s disease. The 74-year-old Rendell says his mother had Parkinson’s disease for the last 13 years of her life. The Democrat was Pennsylvania’s two-term governor from 2003 through 2010. He was also the Democratic National Committee chairman and a two-term Philadelphia mayor. Parkinson’s involves a loss of brain cells controlling movement. Besides tremors, it can cause rigidity, difficulty in walking, slowed speech, and sometimes dementia. Symptoms worsen over time and can be treated with drugs, but there is no cure.

