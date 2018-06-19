House Votes For Pair Of Workplace Sexual Misconduct Studies

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved two resolutions to further safeguard employees and any individual who works for government or at the state Capitol from sexual and workplace-related harassment. The resolutions would review current laws and regulations and make suggestions for improvements. House Resolution 828 creates a task force to investigate the laws, practices, and procedures surrounding harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. House Resolution 829 would review anti-harassment and discrimination laws and policies affecting state employees. The Joint State Government Commission would review the number, types, and results of workplace complaints in state government agencies and entities, and provide a comparison of workplace policies related to harassment and sexual misconduct.

Related