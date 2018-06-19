Wolf Joins Bipartisan Governors Supporting Pre-Existing Conditions

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURGA bipartisan group of governors are speaking out against a Trump Administration decision that could narrow access to health insurance benefits for those with pre-existing conditions. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf joined with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and the governors of Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, and Washington in issuing a joint statement saying the administration’s move would hurt families in their states, add uncertainty to insurance markets, and go against American values. The administration revealed in a recent legal brief that the Justice Department no longer plans to defend the portion of ObamaCare related to pre-existing conditions. The administration has said that President Trump supports accessible health insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.

GOV. TOM WOLF

