LANCASTER – Lancaster Police arrested a suspect in a Saturday stabbing in the 200 block of Juniata Street. Police found a 58-year-old man suffering from a wound to the abdomen. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities arrested 26-year-old Jose Angel-Gomez of Lancaster after they released video of the suspect. Gomez is charged with one count of criminal attempt of homicide. He also had an active bench warrant for his arrest through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

