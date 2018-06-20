Boost For Employment Of Persons With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Legislation to benefit individuals with disabilities has been signed into law by the governor. House Bill 1641, now Act 36, promotes competitive integrated employment for all individuals with a disability who are eligible to work under state or federal law. Because of the bill, employment services and opportunities will be offered to anyone who receives publicly funded services. It also calls for state agencies to have a goal to employ individuals with disabilities in at least 7% of the overall state workforce. The act also creates an oversight commission, with people who have disabilities making up more than half of its members, that would set measurable goals for improving the percentage of workers with disabilities in Pennsylvania. The commission would also issue an annual progress report.

