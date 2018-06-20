Budget Proposal Speeds Toward PA House Vote

HARRISBURG (AP) – Key elements of a $32.7 billion budget for Pennsylvania’s approaching fiscal year are heading toward a state House vote. The no-new-taxes spending package is scheduled for a House vote today after Republican majority leaders negotiated it behind closed doors with Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. It will require Senate approval. The package increases spending through the state’s main operating account by 2% over this year’s budget. The increase goes largely to public schools, social services, pensions, and prisons. It also creates a $60 million off-budget grant program for school safety. House officials say it taps one-time cash sources to shift about $800 million in Medicaid costs off-budget.

