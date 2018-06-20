Hearing Highlights Need For Property Tax Collection Reform

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Local Government Committee heard from local government representatives and school business officials on alternatives to the current system of collecting property taxes. Senate Bill 1099 would give counties, municipalities, and school districts more flexibility to utilize reliable, efficient alternatives for property tax collection. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, the prime sponsor of the bill, says his measure would provide an option of utilizing county treasurers to collect property taxes. Despite some tax collectors, who perform the job efficiently and effectively, county and school business officials shared examples of unqualified elected local tax collectors who failed to perform their duties. Under the bill, schools and municipalities would not be mandated to make changes, and even if they select that option, they would be free to return to the old system at any time if they elect to do so.

