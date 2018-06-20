PA Budget Plan Includes More For Schools & Safety

HARRISBURG (AP) – Details of a $32.7 billion state budget package are emerging as top Republican lawmakers reveal details of a plan negotiated behind closed doors with Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. The no-new-taxes spending plan could see floor votes in the state House and Senate by week’s end. The new fiscal year begins July 1. The package increases spending by 2% over the current year’s budget. More money would go to public schools, social services, pensions, universities, and early-childhood education programs, plus $60 million in an off-budget grant program for school safety. House officials say about $800 million in one-time cash is being counted on to cover Medicaid costs off-budget.

