Bill Keeps Proper Upkeep Of PA Veterans Graves

HARRISBURG – The PA House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee advanced a package of bills which would ensure proper upkeep of the graves of Pennsylvania veterans. Under current law, counties are required to place a marker and a U.S. flag on the graves of all honorably discharged veterans. These U.S. flags are to remain up from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July. House Bills 1470-1473 would enhance current law to ensure cemeteries remove torn and weathered flags after the Fourth of July annually, and allow a veteran’s family member to keep them if they choose. The bills would also allow for greater communication between cemeteries, local veterans organizations, and county commissioners, who are currently required to provide the flags. The bills now move the full House.

Related